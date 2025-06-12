Sri Lanka to cultivate unused lands to ensure food security

Posted by Editor on June 12, 2025 - 10:53 am

The Ministry of Urban Development, Construction and Housing has announced that action has been taken to cultivate all uncultivated lands in Sri Lanka to ensure food security in the country.

As part of this initiative, coconut saplings were distributed yesterday (June 11) in the Akbarpura area of Medirigiriya under a special program to cultivate unused agricultural lands in the Polonnaruwa District.

In addition, a national program has been launched to cultivate maize on 2,000 acres of land belonging to the Kantale Sugar Factory.

This effort is being carried out with the support of the Department of Agriculture and other state institutions. The program is currently underway in the Polonnaruwa District.

Authorities have so far identified 1,723 acres of unused land and 126 acres of paddy fields in the district that are not being productively cultivated.

These lands will now be used for farming as part of the national food security drive.