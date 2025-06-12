Sri Lanka Prisons Spokesman quits over pardon scandal

Posted by Editor on June 12, 2025 - 11:47 am

Commissioner Gamini B. Dissanayake, who served as the Prison Media Spokesman, has reportedly tendered his resignation to the Acting Commissioner General of Prisons.

The resignation is linked to the ongoing controversy surrounding the unlawful release of an inmate from Anuradhapura Prison under the Presidential Pardon granted for Vesak Poya.

The resignation letter was submitted in light of the situation arising from the misuse of the Presidential pardon, which resulted in the unauthorized release of the inmate.

In response to the incident, the government has shifted its focus toward restructuring the Department of Prisons.

As part of these reforms, a series of changes are scheduled to be implemented regarding the positions of Prison Superintendents and other officers across the island.

Following the suspension of Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya, Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Justice, Nishan Dhanasinghe, has been appointed as the Acting Commissioner General of Prisons to oversee the department during this transitional period.