Over 5 Million Toque Macaques in Sri Lanka – Census Report

Animal census in Sri Lanka

The report of the National Animal Census conducted in Sri Lanka on March 15, 2025, was released today (June 12).

It was issued by the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the report, the following figures were recorded in the census:

  • Toque macaques – 5.17 million
  • Monkeys – 1.74 million
  • Giant squirrels – 2.66 million
  • Peacocks – 4.24 million
