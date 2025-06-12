Air India flight AI171 crashes after takeoff from Ahmedabad, 242 on board

Posted by Editor on June 12, 2025 - 3:08 pm

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 people crashed into a residential area shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport this afternoon (June 12).

The flight, numbered AI171, was headed to London Gatwick.

The aircraft had 232 passengers and 10 crew members. It was in the air for about five minutes before crashing at 1:38 PM.

Air India confirmed that of the 242 people on board, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 were British nationals, 1 was a Canadian national, and 7 were Portuguese nationals.

A video shared online shows the plane flying low and struggling to gain height. Moments later, it crashes and explodes in a massive fireball. Thick grey smoke was seen rising from the crash site.

Emergency services rushed to the scene. At least two dozen ambulances arrived to help the injured, who are being taken to nearby hospitals. Police have cordoned off the site and diverted traffic to allow rescue work to continue.

Air India confirmed the crash in a statement and said it is fully cooperating with authorities investigating the incident. The airline has also set up a dedicated passenger information hotline at 1800 5691 444.

Further updates will be shared on Air India’s official X account @airindia and on airindia.com.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said he is personally monitoring the situation and has directed all aviation and emergency response teams to work quickly and in coordination.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families,” the minister said in a message posted on X.

UPDATE – 05:50 PM:

The police chief of Ahmedabad has said there do not appear to be any survivors following the Air India crash.

“It appears there are no survivors in the plane crash,” Commissioner G.S. Malik said.

Malik added that it was likely there were “casualties” among people in the area where the plane went down.

He said that since the aircraft had crashed in a residential area that also includes offices, “some locals would have also died,” adding that precise figures were “being ascertained.”