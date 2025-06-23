Jun 23 2025 June 23, 2025 June 23, 2025 NoComment

Nissanka Senadhipathi appears before Bribery Commission

Posted by Editor on June 23, 2025 - 12:07 pm
Nissanka Senadhipathi has appeared before the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Senadhipathi is the Chairman of Avant Garde Maritime Services (Pvt) Ltd.

He appeared to provide a statement related to an ongoing investigation.

