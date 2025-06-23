Harshana Suriyapperuma appointed Secretary to the Ministry of Finance

Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma has been officially appointed as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, following the retirement of former Secretary Mahinda Siriwardana.

Dr. Suriyapperuma previously served as a National List Member of Parliament representing the National People’s Power (NPP), and also held the position of Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning.

He tendered his resignation from Parliament on June 20, 2025.

He formally assumed duties in his new role after receiving the official appointment, filling the vacancy created by Siriwardana’s recent retirement.