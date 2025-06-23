Arrest warrant issued for Sajin Vass Gunawardena over Rs. 36.9 Million tax evasion

Posted by Editor on June 23, 2025 - 1:00 pm

Colombo Additional Magistrate Pavithra Sanjeewani Pathiraja today (June 23) issued an arrest warrant against former Parliamentarian Sajin Vass Gunawardena for failing to appear in court in a case related to alleged income tax evasion amounting to nearly Rs. 36.9 million.

The case was filed in 2023 by the Commissioner General of Inland Revenue Department, citing Gunawardena’s failure to pay income tax for the years 2010, 2011, and 2012.

When the case was taken up before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, Gunawardena did not appear despite being properly served with court summons.

Prosecuting counsel Dinesh Perera informed the court that the accused had not responded to the summons.

Considering the facts presented, Magistrate Pathiraja issued an order for Gunawardena to be taken into custody and produced before the court.

As a result, a warrant was issued for his arrest.