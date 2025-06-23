UN Rights Chief begins historic visit to Sri Lanka after 9 years

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, arrived in Sri Lanka this afternoon (June 23) for an official four-day visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism announced.

This marks the first visit by a UN Human Rights Chief to Sri Lanka in nine years, with the last such visit taking place in February 2016.

Deputy Foreign Minister Arun Hemachandra welcomed Commissioner Türk at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

During his stay from June 23 to 26, 2025, Commissioner Türk will meet with key Sri Lankan leaders, including President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

He is also scheduled to hold discussions with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath, other Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, senior government officials, and representatives from civil society, religious communities, the diplomatic corps, and the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka.

As part of his visit, the High Commissioner will travel to Kandy to pay respects at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic and meet the Chief Prelates of the Malwatte and Asgiriya Chapters.

He will also visit Jaffna and Trincomalee, where he is expected to meet with the Governors of the Northern and Eastern Provinces.

The Ministry stated that discussions during the visit will focus on strengthening human rights and reconciliation efforts, continuing Sri Lanka’s ongoing engagement with the UN Human Rights Office.