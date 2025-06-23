Sri Lanka Opposition Leader urges National Security Council meeting over Middle East tensions

Posted by Editor on June 23, 2025 - 8:02 pm

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa today (June 23) called on the government to take urgent action in response to the growing tensions between Israel and Iran, warning that the conflict could seriously impact Sri Lanka’s fuel and LNG supply.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Premadasa said there is a real risk that the Strait of Hormuz, the key maritime passage connecting the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea, could be closed due to the escalating situation.

The strait is a vital route for global oil and gas shipments.

“If that happens, it would have a significant impact on our country’s fuel and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply,” Premadasa warned.

He urged the government to immediately convene the National Security Council to assess the risks and make key decisions to implement urgent solutions.

He emphasized the need to consider both the safety and job security of Sri Lankan workers currently employed in Middle Eastern countries.

Premadasa also highlighted the broader economic threat posed by the conflict, noting that Sri Lanka is facing important debt repayments in 2028.

He stressed the importance of exploring alternative strategies to reduce the impact of the potential crisis on the country’s fragile economy.