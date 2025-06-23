Iran fires missiles at U.S. bases in Qatar and Iraq

Posted by Editor on June 23, 2025 - 10:48 pm

Explosions were heard over Qatar’s capital, Doha, on Monday following warnings of a credible threat from Iran targeting the U.S.-operated al Udeid Air Base.

Two U.S. officials said Iran had fired multiple missiles toward U.S. military installations in both Qatar and Iraq. The U.S. is actively tracking these missile launches.

A Western diplomat confirmed that the threat had been active since midday. In response, Qatar temporarily closed its airspace to protect residents and visitors.

The U.S. Embassy in Qatar urged American citizens to shelter in place, citing “an abundance of caution.”

Senior White House and Defense Department officials are closely monitoring the situation.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine are currently in the White House Situation Room.

A senior official said the White House has been particularly focused on threats to al Udeid, the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East.

U.S. President Donald Trump visited the base on May 17, becoming the first U.S. president to do so since its opening in 2003. During his visit, Trump praised the troops, saying, “No visit in the Gulf would be complete without stopping to salute the people who keep America safe, strong, and free.”

These developments come amid rising tensions between Iran and the United States. Over the weekend, U.S. bombers attacked Iran’s underground nuclear facilities using massive 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs.

Following the strikes, President Trump suggested that the Iranian government might be overthrown.

Adding to the pressure on Iran, Israel launched a strike on a political prison in Tehran on Monday, signaling that its operations may now target more than just Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure.

U.S. officials believe Iran may soon launch further attacks on American forces in the Middle East. However, Washington continues to push for a diplomatic solution to avoid further escalation.

Despite Iran’s repeated threats to block Gulf oil shipments, global oil prices have remained steady, reflecting market skepticism that Iran will follow through.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, likely seeking support from a key ally as regional tensions continue to rise.