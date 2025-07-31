Sri Lanka launches anti-trafficking training for labour inspectors

A three-day training programme for law enforcement officials focusing on forced labour was launched on July 30, 2025 at the Taj Samudra Hotel in Colombo, in line with the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

The programme is organized by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in partnership with the Ministry of Labour.

The training aims to strengthen the ability of government officers, especially Labour Inspectors, to detect and prevent human trafficking linked to exploitative labour practices.

Key participants at the event included Mr. S.M. Piyatissa, Secretary to the Ministry of Labour; Ms. Nadeeka Wataliyadda, Commissioner General of Labour; Mr. Anoop Sathpathy, Officer in Charge of the ILO Country Office for Sri Lanka and the Maldives; and Mr. Nizam Insaf, Specialist on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work from the ILO’s Decent Work Technical Support Team in New Delhi.

Also in attendance were officials from the Ministry of Labour, the Department of Labour, Sri Lanka Police, and the Bureau of Foreign Employment. Representatives from the National Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force (NAHTTF), including its head officials committee and the coordinating committee, were also present.

As part of the programme, the NAHTTF introduced a specialized training module on human trafficking, developed under the guidance of the Attorney General’s Department. This module is designed to train officers to better detect trafficking cases and strengthen frontline prevention efforts.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Defence Secretary and Chairman of the NAHTTF, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), emphasized the vital role Labour Inspectors play in identifying trafficking. He said, “This is not a formality, it is a strategic intervention. Your inspections can be the key to protecting someone’s freedom.”

He warned that human trafficking often hides behind practices such as exploitative recruitment, wage withholding, and coercive contracts, making it essential for inspectors to be alert and proactive.

The initiative highlights the close link between labour law violations and human trafficking, calling for stronger coordination between government agencies and international partners. It also supports the broader goals of the NAHTTF in improving victim identification, referrals, and protection mechanisms.

In his closing remarks, the Secretary reminded everyone of the human side of trafficking, stating, “Behind every case is a human being – someone’s son, daughter, parent, or friend. Let us be the ones who make that difference.”