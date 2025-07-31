CBSL targets 30% rise in daily digital payments in Sri Lanka

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has announced plans to increase daily digital payments in the country by approximately 30%.

According to K.V.K. Alwis, Director of the CBSL Payments and Settlements Department, the initiative aims to boost the number of digital transactions from the current daily volume of over 1.65 million to 2.15 million.

To achieve this, CBSL will conduct awareness programs in major cities across Sri Lanka.

These programs will educate the public about the benefits and safety of digital payments.

The digital payment category includes online banking transactions made through the internet as well as card-based payments.

CBSL says the move is part of its broader strategy to promote cashless transactions and strengthen the country’s digital economy.