Sri Lanka arrests 34 in bribery raids, 122,000 in drug crackdown in 2025

Posted by Editor on July 31, 2025 - 10:01 am

A total of 34 individuals have been arrested in connection with bribery incidents in Sri Lanka during the first six months of this year (2025), according to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The Commission stated that from January 1 to June 30, 2025, it received 3,022 complaints. During this period, 54 raids were conducted, resulting in the arrest of 34 suspects.

Among those arrested are 10 officers from the Sri Lanka Police, 5 officials from the Ministry of Justice, 2 officials from the Ministry of Health, and 2 from the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB).

In addition, 6 civilians were also arrested in connection with bribery-related incidents during the same six-month period, according to the Commission.

Furthermore, during this timeframe, 50 court cases were filed against 60 suspects involved in bribery across various courts in the country.

Six of those cases have been concluded, while 273 bribery-related cases are currently ongoing in courts across Sri Lanka.

Over 122,000 arrested for drug-related offences this year

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs reports that 122,913 individuals have been arrested so far this year for drug-related offences.

During these operations, authorities have seized 928 kilograms of heroin, 1,396 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as “ice”), 27 kilograms of cocaine, 381 kilograms of hashish, and 11,192 kilograms of cannabis (ganja).

The Ministry also stated that in recent special joint operations carried out by the Police, Special Task Force (STF), and the Tri-Forces, 948 individuals were arrested in connection with narcotics offences.

Among those arrested, 13 individuals were directly linked to criminal activities. Security forces also seized three firearms during the raids.