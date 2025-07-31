Fatal shooting in Kosgoda: 23-year-old tour guide killed at home
Posted by Editor on July 31, 2025 - 8:30 am
A 23-year-old tour guide was shot and killed early this morning (July 31) in the Duwamodara area of Kosgoda, according to the Sri Lanka Police.
The shooting took place while the victim was at home. He was the son of a person who runs a turtle conservation center in the area.
Police said two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire on the victim before fleeing the scene.
Investigators believe a T56 assault rifle was used in the attack.
The motive for the killing and the identities of the suspects have not yet been determined.
The victim’s body is still at the scene under police protection, and further investigations are being conducted by the Kosgoda Police.
