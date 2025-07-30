Maldives offers free 90-day tourist visa for Sri Lankans starting July 29, 2025

Posted by Editor on July 30, 2025 - 7:11 pm

The Government of the Maldives has announced that Sri Lankan citizens visiting the Maldives for tourism will be granted a free 90-day on-arrival tourist visa, starting from July 29, 2025.

This move comes in conjunction with the state visit of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to the Maldives.

To obtain the visa, Sri Lankan travellers must hold a valid passport and provide proof of sufficient financial means to support themselves during their stay.

The visa facility is provided under the bilateral agreement on visa facilitation between the two countries and is in line with Maldivian immigration laws and regulations.

The Maldivian Government said this step reflects its strong commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and highlights the importance it places on its relationship with Sri Lanka.