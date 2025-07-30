CID warns public about rising WhatsApp scams in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on July 30, 2025 - 12:02 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Sri Lanka has issued a warning to the public over a growing number of financial fraud cases involving unauthorized access to WhatsApp accounts.

According to the CID, fraudsters are using fake calls and messages through WhatsApp to trick users into revealing their One-Time Passwords (OTPs). Once the scammers obtain these OTPs, they gain full control of the users’ WhatsApp accounts.

After taking over an account, the scammers send false messages to the victim’s contacts, often pretending to be in urgent need of money. These tactics are being used to carry out financial scams, as uncovered in ongoing investigations.

The police urge the public to remain alert and to never share OTPs related to any online account with anyone, regardless of the situation. Sharing such codes, even accidentally, can lead to serious financial losses.