Sri Lanka to scrap MPs’ pensions, suspend vehicle permits

Posted by Editor on July 30, 2025 - 10:19 am

The Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs has announced that a Bill to abolish pensions for Members of Parliament in Sri Lanka will be presented to the Cabinet next week.

According to the Ministry, the draft Bill was prepared by the Ministry of Justice and has already been sent to the Attorney General for legal review.

This initiative is part of a key election promise made by the current government of Sri Lanka, led by the National People’s Power (NPP).

Additionally, the Ministry confirmed that the issuance of vehicle permits to Members of Parliament has already been suspended as part of broader efforts to reduce privileges.