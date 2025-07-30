Roshel Abeygunawardena surrenders over illegal jeep probe

Roshel Melanie Abeygunawardena, the daughter of Parliamentarian Rohitha Abeygunawardena, has surrendered to the Panadura Walana Anti-Vice Unit of the Sri Lanka Police through her lawyer.

She turned herself in this morning (July 30) after being in hiding for several days.

According to Police Superintendent Udaya Kumara, Director of the Anti-Vice Unit, she was wanted in connection with an investigation into a suspicious jeep that was allegedly assembled illegally and registered using falsified documents.

The investigation began around four months ago after the Acting Inspector General of Police received a tip-off about a jeep registered with the Department of Motor Traffic using fake documents.

On July 19, 2025, officers from the Panadura Walana Anti-Vice Unit arrested Rasika Vithana, the son of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Jagath Vithana, in Mathugama along with the suspicious jeep. During questioning, it was revealed that the vehicle had been purchased from Roshel Melanie Abeygunawardena.

On July 24, 2025, Dhanushka Weerakkody, the son-in-law of MP Rohitha Abeygunawardena, also surrendered to the Matugama Magistrate’s Court and was arrested in connection with the same vehicle. He was remanded until August 1, 2025.

On the same day, Rasika Vithana, who had earlier been arrested, was released on bail by the Matugama Magistrate’s Court on two sureties of Rs. 1 million each.

Roshel Melanie Abeygunawardena, who surrendered to the police today, gave a statement to the officers and is expected to be produced before the Matugama Magistrate’s Court later today (July 30).

The investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the Panadura Walana Anti-Vice Unit.