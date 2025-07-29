IGP Deshabandu seeks anticipatory bail over Galle Face protest probe

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon has filed an anticipatory bail application with the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, seeking protection from a possible arrest by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The IGP stated that he believes the CID is preparing to arrest him in connection with the attack on protesters at Galle Face. He claims the move is based on allegations tied to his role in that incident.

The application was reviewed today (July 29) by Colombo Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura, who then issued a notice to the Officer-in-Charge of Unit 03 of the CID’s Special Investigation Division. The officer has been instructed to present facts related to the matter.

Representing the IGP, Attorney-at-Law Ajith Pathirana told the court that his client was acting under the instructions of the then President on the day of the incident. He also mentioned that a case concerning the same incident is currently pending before the Supreme Court and that a final ruling has not yet been issued.

The lawyer requested the court to notify the respondents and set a date for the bail application hearing. After considering the submission, the Magistrate issued notice to the respondents and fixed the next hearing for August 5, 2025.