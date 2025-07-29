Okkampitiya Police OIC arrested for bribery

The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Okkampitiya Police Station has been arrested by officials of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) while accepting a bribe of Rs. 40,000.

According to information consistently received by CIABOC, an officer from the Commission had requested the OIC’s assistance in obtaining a permit for transporting sand, during which the OIC had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 40,000.

On the evening of July 29, 2025, CIABOC officers arrested the OIC near the Peragas Mandiya area while he was walking as part of his physical exercise routine, after he accepted the bribe.