Namal Rajapaksa granted bail after returning from Maldives

Posted by Editor on July 29, 2025 - 3:56 pm

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa was granted bail today (July 29) after appearing before the Hambantota Magistrate’s Court, leading to the revocation of the arrest warrant issued against him yesterday (July 28).

Namal Rajapaksa returned to Sri Lanka today, concluding his visit to the Maldives. He arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake at around 11:30 AM on SriLankan Airlines flight UL 102 from Malé, the capital of the Maldives.

Subsequently, he left the airport at around 12:30 PM through the VIP lounge at Katunayake and presented a motion to the court before being released on bail.

The arrest warrant had been issued after he failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing.