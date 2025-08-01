108kg of Kerala cannabis worth Rs. 21.6 Million seized in Maradankerny raid

A joint operation by the Sri Lanka Army Intelligence Unit and the Nelliyadi Police Special Task Force (STF) led to the seizure of a large stock of Kerala cannabis in the Vaththirayan area of Maradankerny yesterday morning (July 31).

The raid was conducted based on a tip-off received by the Jaffna Army Intelligence Unit. During the operation, officers recovered 108 kilograms of Kerala cannabis, packed into 54 bundles.

The estimated street value of the seized drugs is approximately Rs. 21.6 million.

The cannabis is believed to have been smuggled into the area illegally.

It has been handed over to the Maradankerny Police Station for further investigation.