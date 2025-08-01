300 Sri Lanka Police officers suspended in first six months of 2025

Posted by Editor on August 1, 2025 - 10:02 am

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala, has revealed that approximately 300 police officers were suspended during the first six months of 2025.

Speaking on the matter, Minister Wijepala emphasized that the government is committed to upholding the law without exception, stating that legal and disciplinary measures will be enforced against any individual, regardless of their rank or position.

He also pointed out that the misconduct of a few public servants damages the image of the entire public service, and stressed the importance of maintaining integrity within law enforcement and all sectors of government.