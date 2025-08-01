Harsha and Sajith express contrasting views on U.S. tariff cut for Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on August 1, 2025 - 2:54 pm

Two senior figures from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) have responded to the recent decision by the United States to reduce tariffs on Sri Lankan imports to 20 percent but their views highlight a clear difference in tone and outlook.

Dr. Harsha de Silva, Member of Parliament and economist, expressed deep satisfaction in a Facebook post, calling the US move a “victory” for Sri Lanka. He stated that the decision would help maintain the regional competitiveness of Sri Lankan exports, allowing the country to reconnect with the global economy.

“I am truly happy. Let us now reconnect with the world,” Harsha said, thanking all who worked both publicly and privately to make the tariff cut possible. He also praised the United States for understanding the challenges of small economies like Sri Lanka, suggesting that easing trade barriers would lead to further success through stronger international integration.

In contrast, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, also the leader of the SJB, took a more measured and forward-looking approach in a post on X (formerly Twitter). While he welcomed the tariff reduction, he emphasized that more needs to be done.

“Glad US cut tariffs to 20% for Sri Lankan goods. Puts us with Vietnam and Bangladesh while India pays 25%. We should aim under 15% to give our exporters real lift,” Sajith wrote. He stressed the need for a dedicated team of trade economists and lead negotiators to push for even better deals.

While both leaders agree the US decision is positive, their focus differs. Harsha celebrates it as a major achievement and turning point, while Sajith views it as just one step in a larger effort to strengthen Sri Lanka’s export economy.

Their contrasting reactions offer insight into internal differences within the opposition party on economic policy and international trade strategy.