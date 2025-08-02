Bus carrying garment workers overturns in Dehiowita
Posted by Editor on August 2, 2025 - 9:00 am
An accident occurred in the Thembiliyana area of Dehiowita, along the Kegalle–Avissawella road, when a bus transporting garment factory workers overturned at around 6:30 AM today (August 2).
According to police, 42 individuals were injured in the incident and have been admitted to the Avissawella Base Hospital.
The accident happened when the bus, which was carrying workers from Deraniyagala to the Avissawella Industrial Zone, veered off the road and overturned.
