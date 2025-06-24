SriLankan Airlines diverts flights as Middle East tensions escalate

Posted by Editor on June 24, 2025 - 8:00 am

SriLankan Airlines has diverted five of its flights to alternate airports in Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates due to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL), the diverted flights were rerouted to Muscat International Airport in Oman, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai International Airport in the UAE as a safety precaution.

The move follows the closure of airspace in several Middle Eastern countries, including Qatar, Bahrain, the UAE, and Kuwait.

These closures came after Iran launched a missile attack on the Al Udeid US military base in Doha, Qatar, in response to recent US airstrikes on Iranian underground nuclear sites.

Iran described the missile attack as “devastating and powerful.” Explosions were heard across Doha, and Qatar’s defence minister confirmed that its air defence systems had intercepted missiles aimed at the Al Udeid base, the largest US military installation in the region.

Qatar reported no casualties from the attack but condemned the incident and stated it reserved the right to respond.

In light of these developments, Sri Lanka’s two main international airports, Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) and Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA), have been placed on standby to accommodate any civil airline requests for emergency landings.

The CAASL stated it is closely monitoring the situation and working with international aviation authorities to ensure the safety of all passengers and aircraft.

The authority assured that all necessary precautions will be taken to protect Sri Lankans and others travelling via SriLankan Airlines amid rising regional tensions.