Iran launches missile strikes after Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire deal

Posted by Editor on June 24, 2025 - 10:33 am

Just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran to end a 12-day war, Iran launched multiple waves of missile attacks on Israel early Tuesday (June 24), killing at least three people.

Israel’s military confirmed that Iran fired six waves of missiles, with explosions reported near Tel Aviv and Beersheba.

Israel’s national ambulance service said three people were killed in Beersheba, marking the first reported deaths in Israel since Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire on Monday night (June 23).

Trump said the ceasefire deal was reached in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A senior White House official confirmed that Israel had agreed to the ceasefire as long as Iran did not carry out any further attacks.

“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, ‘THE 12 DAY WAR’,” Trump posted on his Truth Social account.

An Iranian official earlier confirmed Tehran’s agreement to the ceasefire.

However, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that Iran would not stop its military operations unless Israel halted its attacks by 4 a.m. Tehran time (0030 GMT) on Tuesday.

“If Israel stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people by that time, Iran has no intention of continuing its response,” Araqchi said on X (formerly Twitter), adding that the final decision on halting operations would be made later.

Iran’s semi-official SNN news agency reported that Tehran had fired its last round of missiles before the ceasefire was to take effect.

Over the weekend, Israel, joined by the United States, had launched strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, accusing Iran of advancing toward nuclear weapons capability. Iran strongly denied those claims, insisting it has never sought nuclear weapons.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said, “If we wanted to build a nuclear weapon, world leaders wouldn’t be able to stop us.”

Israel, which is widely believed to possess nuclear weapons, is not a signatory to the international Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The country has never officially confirmed or denied having nuclear arms.

(Courtesy: Reuters)