UNDP Sri Lanka’s Azusa Kubota meets Sri Lanka Speaker for talks on AI, governance and reforms

Posted by Editor on June 24, 2025 - 11:36 am

Ms. Azusa Kubota, the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Sri Lanka, met with Speaker of Parliament (Dr.) Jagath Wickramaratne on June 20, 2025, at the Parliament premises.

The Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General of Parliament, Chaminda Kularatne, also took part in the meeting.

During the meeting, Ms. Kubota officially presented the 2025 Human Development Report to the Speaker.

This year’s report, titled “A Matter of Choice: People and Possibilities in the Age of AI,” focuses on the importance of using artificial intelligence in a responsible way.

She explained that the report aims to show how AI can support human creativity to advance national development by shaping the economy and society.

The discussion also covered the progress of the Parliamentary Development Plan and plans to launch a nationwide awareness programme for school students.

The goal of this programme is to help the public understand parliamentary traditions and the role of Parliament in governance.

Ms. Kubota further noted that the UNDP, in partnership with the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), is planning to conduct awareness programmes for Members of Parliament and parliamentary staff.

In response, Speaker Wickramaratne said that steps are already being taken to address bribery and corruption as part of the country’s ongoing political reforms.

The Speaker also revealed plans to establish a Parliamentary Institute for Studies and Training to support the professional development of Members of Parliament, as well as representatives from Provincial Councils and Local Government bodies.