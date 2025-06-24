Israel agrees to ceasefire after ‘Tremendous Success’ in Iran

Posted by Editor on June 24, 2025 - 12:22 pm

Israel said it agreed to U.S. President Donald Trump’s ceasefire proposal following its military successes in Iran, according to a statement issued on behalf of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

The statement, Israel’s first official comment on the ceasefire, said the country had achieved all of its objectives “and far beyond” after nearly two weeks of strikes on Iran.

“Israel has eliminated an immediate and dual existential threat, both in the nuclear domain and in the realm of ballistic missiles,” the statement said.

“Additionally, the IDF has achieved full aerial control over Tehran’s skies, dealt a severe blow to the Iranian military leadership, and destroyed dozens of key regime targets in Iran.”

Israel also thanked Trump and the U.S. for their military support “in eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat.”

“Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire,” the statement warned.

(Courtesy: CNN)