Ceasefire in doubt as missile fired at Israel, IDF vows strike on Tehran

Posted by Editor on June 24, 2025 - 2:00 pm

A missile was intercepted over northern Israel about an hour ago, raising serious concerns about the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

Following the interception, authorities gave the all-clear to residents in the affected area, but tensions remain high.

The ceasefire, which had not yet fully taken effect, is now under threat. Israel had earlier warned that any violation by Iran would be met with a strong military response.

In a statement, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said he had ordered the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to “respond forcefully to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire with intense strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran.”

Iran, however, has denied launching any missiles at Israel. Iranian state media said reports of a missile fired after the ceasefire began were false. It remains unclear how the missile was launched whether it was a mistake or had another explanation but top Israeli officials have already treated it as a breach of the agreement.

The situation has left many people across Israel in a state of uncertainty and fear. Just as hope for peace was beginning to build, the sound of air raid sirens had returned, reminding everyone that the road to stability in the region is still far from certain.

(Courtesy: BBC)