IOM and NAHTTF launch islandwide anti-trafficking media campaign with Japan’s support

The National Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force (NAHTTF), in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), launched an island-wide television and radio campaign today (June 24) to raise awareness about trafficking in persons.

Implemented with funding support from the Government of Japan, the initiative highlights the dangers of human trafficking and encourages the public to report suspected cases.

Chair of the NAHTTF, Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), stated:

“As the NAHTTF, we are committed to safeguarding the dignity and security of all individuals. This media campaign underscores our collective responsibility to combat trafficking in persons. By raising awareness and fostering collaboration across sectors, we aim to build a Sri Lanka where exploitation has no place, perpetrators are brought to justice, and survivors receive the support they deserve.”

The campaign aims to educate communities on various forms of trafficking, including forced labour, sexual exploitation, child labour, and forced criminality in cyber scamming compounds. It underscores the urgent need to protect vulnerable individuals from exploitation.

This multi-platform media campaign will air across prominent TV and radio channels, featuring stories inspired by real-life experiences of trafficking survivors. It will be further amplified through billboards in targeted districts to ensure wider outreach.

The campaign also directs viewers and listeners to the national hotline operated by the NAHTTF, where they can report cases or seek assistance. This effort aligns with the National Strategic Action Plan to Monitor and Combat Human Trafficking (2021–2025).

“Trafficking in persons remains a heinous crime, and awareness is key to effectively addressing this issue. By leveraging the power of media, we aim to educate the public and ensure that all Sri Lankans can identify the warning signs of trafficking and know how to act.

This media campaign is a beacon of hope for those silenced by human trafficking. It is a call to action for us all to stand together, raise our voices, and ensure that every survivor is heard, supported, and empowered to rebuild their lives.

Together, we can create a future where exploitation has no place and dignity prevails, in alignment with IOM’s strategic objective of saving lives and protecting people on the move,” said Ms. Kristin Parco, Chief of Mission for IOM Sri Lanka and Maldives.

“Japan has embraced the concept of human security as a central pillar of its foreign policy and remains deeply committed to international efforts to combat trafficking in persons. In Sri Lanka, Japan has partnered with international organizations such as IOM to prevent forced labour, support migrant workers, promote vocational training, and assist in the rescue and reintegration of trafficking survivors.

Recognizing that effectively addressing human trafficking requires a whole-of-society approach, Japan advocates reducing vulnerabilities through targeted outreach and awareness campaigns.

The launch of this national media campaign is a vital component of the broader project, reflecting the importance of proactive public engagement. Japan reaffirms its unwavering commitment to advancing global efforts to eradicate trafficking in persons,” noted H.E. ISOMATA Akio, Ambassador of Japan.

IOM and the NAHTTF Sri Lanka urge the public to stay informed and report suspicious incidents of trafficking in persons via the NAHTTF hotline: 0768 447 700

For more information, please contact:

Minoli Don – Head of Protection Unit, IOM Sri Lanka

Phone: +94 777 409 409

Email: mdon@iom.int

Asel Kularatne – Communications Officer, IOM Sri Lanka

Email: akularatne@iom.int

IOM is the United Nations Migration Entity and a leading intergovernmental organization in the field of migration. It works closely with governmental, intergovernmental, and non-governmental partners to ensure the orderly and humane management of migration.

IOM promotes international cooperation on migration issues, assists in finding practical solutions to migration challenges, and provides humanitarian aid to migrants in need, including refugees and internally displaced persons.