Yatinuwara PS Opposition Leader and family found dead

Posted by Editor on July 29, 2025 - 9:10 am

The Opposition Leader of the Yatinuwara Pradeshiya Sabha, along with his wife and daughter, has been found dead inside their home, police said.

According to the police, the bodies were discovered inside the residence of the Opposition Leader, located in the Yahalatenna area of Yatinuwara.

The deceased have been identified as a 52-year-old man, his 44-year-old wife, and their 17-year-old daughter.

Police stated that the Opposition Leader had taken his own life by hanging, while the bodies of his wife and daughter were found in a bedroom of the house.

The Peradeniya Police have launched further investigations into the incident.