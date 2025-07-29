Thissa Kuttiarachchi apologizes, settles defamation case with President

Posted by Editor on July 29, 2025 - 10:45 am

Former Member of Parliament of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Thissa Kuttiarachchi, today (July 29), informed the Colombo District Court that he unconditionally regrets the statement he made regarding President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Kuttiarachchi, who appeared before the court through his legal representatives, made this statement during the hearing of a defamation case filed by President Dissanayake, seeking Rs. 10 billion in damages.

Subsequently, with the agreement of both parties, the case was settled amicably.