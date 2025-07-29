Weligama Sahan arrested at BIA after deportation from India

A member of an organized crime gang, Hikkaduwa Liyanage Sahan Sisikallum, also known as Weligama Sahan, was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while being deported from India.

The suspect was taken into custody by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) last night (July 28) upon his arrival at BIA from Chennai.

Police stated that the 31-year-old suspect, a resident of the Weligama area, faces multiple charges related to crimes including murder and robbery in the Matara and Panadura areas.

It has been revealed that he served as a key shooter for the organized crime leaders known as ‘Harak Kata,’ ‘Midigama Chooti,’ and ‘Kudu Salindu.’

The suspect, who was taken into custody by the CID, has been handed over to the Kalutara Crimes Division of Sri Lanka Police for further investigations.

Police have released a list of crimes allegedly committed by the suspect:

1. Identified as the main shooter in the murder of a person using a T-56 firearm, arriving on a motorcycle in the Hirana Police Division on April 29, 2025.

2. Identified as the shooter who used a T-56 assault rifle and a 9mm firearm in the murder of a person in the Mattakkuliya Police Division on June 5, 2025.

3. Identified as the shooter who arrived on a motorcycle and injured a person using a T-56 rifle at a motorcycle parts shop in the Panadura South Police Division on June 29, 2025.

4. Theft of a motorcycle in the Kotawila Police Division on April 15, 2024.

5. Robbery of a gold necklace worth Rs. 80,000 from a shop under the pretense of purchasing goods in the Malimbada Police Division on April 22, 2024.

6. Robbery of a gold chain worth Rs. 52,000 from a woman traveling on the road in the Weligama Police Division on July 23, 2024.

7. Robbery of a gold chain worth Rs. 150,000 from a woman who arrived on a motorcycle in the Malimbada Police Division on July 24, 2024.

8. Threatened a woman on the road with a weapon and robbed a gold necklace worth Rs. 450,000, a pendant worth Rs. 35,000, and a bracelet worth Rs. 450,000 in the Thihagoda Police Division on August 24, 2024.

9. Robbery of a gold necklace from a woman in the Kotawila Police Division on August 5, 2024.

10. Inflicted serious injuries on an individual with a sharp weapon in the Weligama Police Division on August 8, 2024.

11. Robbery of a gold necklace worth Rs. 95,000 and a gold pendant after arriving on a motorcycle in the Malimbada Police Division on August 11, 2024.

12. Robbery of a gold necklace worth Rs. 90,000 from a woman traveling on the road in the Weligama Police Division after arriving on a motorcycle on August 12, 2024.

13. Robbery of a gold necklace from a woman traveling on the road in the Kotawila Police Division after arriving on a motorcycle on August 12, 2024.