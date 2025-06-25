Two young men shot dead in Middeniya

Posted by Editor on June 25, 2025 - 9:00 am

The bodies of two young men, who were shot and killed with a pistol-type firearm, have been found in the Thorakolayaya area of Middeniya.

According to the police, the victims were between 25 and 30 years old.

The shooting occurred this morning (June 25), and three special investigation teams have now joined the Middeniya Police to begin inquiries.

The motive behind the shooting and those responsible have not yet been identified.