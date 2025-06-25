Two young men shot dead in Middeniya
Posted by Editor on June 25, 2025 - 9:00 am
The bodies of two young men, who were shot and killed with a pistol-type firearm, have been found in the Thorakolayaya area of Middeniya.
According to the police, the victims were between 25 and 30 years old.
The shooting occurred this morning (June 25), and three special investigation teams have now joined the Middeniya Police to begin inquiries.
The motive behind the shooting and those responsible have not yet been identified.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Two young men shot dead in Middeniya June 25, 2025
- IOM and NAHTTF launch islandwide anti-trafficking media campaign with Japan’s support June 24, 2025
- Ceasefire in doubt as missile fired at Israel, IDF vows strike on Tehran June 24, 2025
- Israel agrees to ceasefire after ‘Tremendous Success’ in Iran June 24, 2025
- UNDP Sri Lanka’s Azusa Kubota meets Sri Lanka Speaker for talks on AI, governance and reforms June 24, 2025