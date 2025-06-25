Shocking revelation: Neurosurgeon Maheshi operated on brain-dead patients for profit

Posted by Editor on June 25, 2025 - 10:00 am

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) informed the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court yesterday (June 24) that Dr. Maheshi Surasinghe Wijeratne, a specialist neurosurgeon at Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital, had performed surgeries on brain-dead patients in order to profit from selling expensive surgical equipment through a private company linked to her and her husband.

CIABOC revealed that the doctor had sold surgical items worth Rs. 50,000 to patients at an inflated price of Rs. 175,000, exploiting their vulnerable situations for financial gain.

According to CIABOC, the doctor had carried out surgical procedures such as the insertion of External Ventricular Drains (EVDs) and Ventriculoperitoneal (VP) shunts on patients who had already been declared brain-dead. In some cases, the patients had been brain-dead for up to five days, with only their heartbeat maintained artificially using machines.

CIABOC stated that these surgeries had no medical benefit and were conducted purely to generate financial gain by selling medical items through a private business named MN Medical Centre, allegedly operated by the doctor and her husband, Nigel. The name “MN” reportedly stands for Maheshika and Nigel.

Additional Director of the Bribery Commission, Counsel Sulochani Hettiarachchi, told the court, “These were not medical interventions, but violations of ethics, law, and humanity. The doctor conducted surgeries not on living patients, but on those already brain-dead, purely for unjust enrichment.”

Dr. Wijeratne, who was in charge of Ward 18 at the hospital, is currently in remand custody along with two other suspects: Muthukuda Arachchige Nimal Ranjith, who worked with her private operation, and Indika Liyanage, a management assistant at the hospital. All three were produced in court by prison officials during the hearing.

CIABOC revealed that the suspects caused losses of over Rs. 30 million by forcing patients to buy surgical items such as EVDs and VP shunts from their private setup instead of using hospital-supplied equipment. Over 300 patients were made to purchase items at inflated prices, with 77 known to have suffered financial loss and 92 others lodging complaints with CIABOC, some by phone.

The Commission stated that hospital patients were deliberately referred to external suppliers, bypassing official procurement processes. Investigations revealed that when patients were sent to buy equipment, they were given the contact number of Nimal Ranjith by Indika.

Nimal would then arrange the sale through another outlet named Emma Pharma Center. In many cases, the items were not physically handed over to patients, but bills and payment documents were sent via WhatsApp. On other occasions, Nimal or the doctor herself would bring the equipment directly to the ward.

Testimonies from hospital nurses and other medical staff confirmed the process. One whistleblower, Chamara Prasad, alleged that he was offered Rs. 200,000 and assistance with medical expenses to remain silent.

CIABOC also informed the court that Nishantha Silva, the grandson of former Minister Colvin R. de Silva, who testified in the case, received threats in June 2025 due to his cooperation with the investigation.

The Commission argued that releasing the suspects on bail would provoke public anger, as the case has received widespread attention in both mainstream and social media.

Appearing for Dr. Wijeratne, President’s Counsel Saliya Pieris objected to her arrest, which he claimed took place at the hospital in a manner coordinated with the media. He said that the doctor had cooperated throughout the two-year investigation, had not interfered with the process, and that her arrest had caused the deaths of two patients who were under her care.

He also said that most hospitals, due to shortages, display notices advising patients to obtain certain medicines and surgical items from outside suppliers. He questioned whether such practices should be criminalized, and argued that the doctor’s actions should be viewed in that context.

After reviewing all submissions, Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali Jayatunga rejected the bail applications of all three suspects and ordered that they be remanded until July 8, 2025.