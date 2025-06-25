22 students suspended over brutal ragging at South Eastern University

Twenty-two students at the South Eastern University of Sri Lanka have been suspended in connection with an incident in which a group of first-year students was subjected to inhumane ragging.

The Registrar of South Eastern University, M.I. Naufer, stated that a committee comprising university lecturers is conducting an internal investigation into the incident.

According to reports, a group of second-year students from the Faculty of Engineering at the same university allegedly carried out the ragging.

Following the circulation of a related video on social media, the university administration initiated an internal inquiry.

The Akkaraipattu Police have also launched a separate investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education, Nalaka Kaluwewe, has taken steps to appoint a task force to prevent all forms of violence, including ragging.