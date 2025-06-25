Sri Lanka to recruit 30,000 for public service after 7 years

June 25, 2025 - 12:03 pm

The Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government states that the recruitment of 30,000 new employees to the Sri Lankan public service has now commenced.

Minister A.H.M.H. Abayarathna said that qualified individuals will be recruited for several executive-level positions, including the Administrative Service, Planning Service, and Scientific Service.

In addition, suitable candidates will be appointed to fill a large number of essential vacancies in the public sector, including positions such as Management Assistants and Grama Niladharis (Village Officers).

The Minister further stated that all recruitments will be conducted through competitive examinations.

It is noteworthy that such a large-scale recruitment drive is taking place after nearly seven years.