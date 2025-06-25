Sri Lanka to buy 200 super luxury buses for Expressway service

Posted by Editor on June 25, 2025 - 4:10 pm

The government of Sri Lanka has approved the purchase of 200 new super luxury buses to enhance expressway passenger services, Cabinet Spokesman and Minister of Mass Media Nalinda Jayatissa announced today (June 25).

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet media briefing, Minister Jayatissa said the decision was made to address the shortage of buses on expressway routes, where passenger demand continues to grow.

Currently, the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) operates 61 luxury buses under a profit-sharing model with private operators. However, to strengthen its capacity and independence, the SLTB will now directly purchase 200 new super luxury buses using its own funds.

The Minister emphasized the urgent need to modernize the SLTB fleet, revealing that approximately 52% of its regular buses and nearly 94% of its luxury buses have exceeded their economic lifespan and are due for replacement.

Under the new plan, financially stable SLTB depots will contribute part of the cost.

The remaining buses will be purchased using SLTB funds for the initial down payment, with the balance to be paid in monthly installments over five years.