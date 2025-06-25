Sri Lanka cuts bus fares by 2% from July 1, 2025

The Sri Lankan government informed bus associations today (June 25) that steps will be taken to reduce bus fares by 2% in line with the upcoming annual fare revision.

This announcement was made during a discussion held at the Road Development Authority (RDA) head office in Battaramulla, under the leadership of the Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation, Bimal Rathnayake.

The meeting was attended by officials from the Ministry of Transport and representatives of bus associations.

The meeting was convened to discuss the annual bus fare revision, which is scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2025.

Accordingly, the National Transport Commission (NTC) has informed bus associations that fares will be reduced by 2%, although there will be no changes to the first and second fare stages.

The NTC added that the revised fare rates will be officially announced at a later date.

However, bus associations have expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s proposal.

President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA), Gemunu Wijeratne, stated that the fuel price formula had not been applied in the preparation of the annual fare revision.

He further warned that if diesel prices increase during the fuel price revision in July, bus owners would face serious financial difficulties.