UN Human Rights Chief holds talks with Sri Lankan officials

Posted by Editor on June 26, 2025 - 8:34 am

A delegation from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), led by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, held discussions with a Sri Lankan delegation headed by the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijayapala, and the Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General (Retd) Aruna Jayasekara, on Tuesday (June 24) at the Deputy Minister’s Office.

The OHCHR delegation included the UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Marc-André Franche; Chief of the Asia-Pacific Region, Global Operations Division, Rory Mungoven; Senior Human Rights Advisor at the Office of the Resident Coordinator, Laila Nazarali; and OHCHR Spokesperson, Jeremy Laurence.

During the meeting, the High Commissioner addressed a range of human rights issues and ongoing reconciliation efforts. He also discussed the human rights implications of the economic crisis and strategies to promote economic recovery and social justice for all Sri Lankans.

Mr. Türk praised the Sri Lankan government’s continued commitment to safeguarding human rights. He emphasized the shared responsibility in advancing democracy and reconciliation and stressed the importance of continued collaboration between the Sri Lankan government and the OHCHR in supporting ongoing human rights initiatives.

In response, the Sri Lankan delegation reaffirmed the country’s dedication to the protection and promotion of human rights. They also reiterated their support for the effective functioning of key institutions such as the Office on Missing Persons (OMP) and the Office for National Unity and Reconciliation (ONUR), which are central to the reconciliation process.

The meeting marked a significant step in strengthening mutual engagement and fostering constructive dialogue between Sri Lanka and the OHCHR.

Representing the Sri Lankan side were Acting Inspector General of Police, Priyantha Weerasooriya; Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, D.W.R.B. Seneviratne; Director General of the International Security Cooperation and Public Diplomacy Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Thushara Rodrigo; Director General of the United Nations and Human Rights Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dayani Mendis; and Chief of National Intelligence, Major General (Retd) Ruwan Wanigasooriya.