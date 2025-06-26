Sri Lanka Railway Technicians launch token strike over overtime dispute

Citing an issue related to overtime, railway technicians and assistant railway technicians in Sri Lanka have launched a 24-hour token strike starting this morning (June 26).

According to Nadeera Manoj, Secretary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Railway Workers’ Association (SLFRWA), the strike will be carried out for 24 hours from 7:00 a.m. today.

He stated that although the authorities have been informed about the issue, no solution has been provided so far.