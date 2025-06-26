Sri Lanka transfers over 30 Senior Police and Prison officials in major shake-up

Posted by Editor on June 26, 2025 - 9:08 am

Thirty-two senior officers of the Sri Lanka Police, including nine Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) and 16 Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), have been transferred with immediate effect, according to a statement from the Police Media Division.

The transfers were approved by the National Police Commission and are already in effect.

Among the key changes, DIG Nihal Thalduwa, who previously headed the Central Crimes Investigation Bureau (CCIB), has been appointed as the DIG in charge of the Monaragala District. DIG J.R. Dias, currently serving as DIG (Staff), will now also oversee the Central Crimes Investigation Bureau (CCIB), in addition to his existing responsibilities.

The Police Media Division further stated that two Superintendents of Police and five Assistant Superintendents of Police are also among those transferred.

In a related development, the Department of Prisons announced that several senior prison officials have also been transferred. This includes two Special Grade Superintendents, one Superintendent, eight Assistant Superintendents, and five Acting Superintendents of Prisons.

These prison department transfers will take effect from 2 July 2025.

The Ministry of Justice and National Integration approved them based on seniority and service requirements, with the goal of improving institutional administration within the prison system.