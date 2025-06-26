Duminda Dissanayake remanded further until July 7, 2025
Posted by Editor on June 26, 2025 - 11:39 am
Former Minister Duminda Dissanayake has been further remanded until July 7, 2025, in connection with a case involving the discovery of a gold-plated T-56 assault rifle at the Havelock City apartment complex in Colombo on May 20, 2025.
He was arrested on May 23, 2025, following an investigation conducted by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID).
Meanwhile, the court has granted bail to the third suspect, who had been taken into custody and remanded in connection with the incident.
