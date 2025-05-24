Duminda Dissanayake remanded until May 29 over gold-plated T56 firearm

Posted by Editor on May 24, 2025 - 1:30 pm

Former Minister Duminda Dissanayake, who was arrested in connection with the discovery of a gold-plated T56 assault rifle, has been remanded until May 29, 2025.

The order was issued by the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court after he was produced before the court today (May 24).

Dissanayake was taken into custody yesterday morning (May 23) by officers from the Police Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) at a residence in the Thimbirigasyaya area, during ongoing investigations into the ownership of the gold-plated firearm.

The T56 rifle was discovered on Tuesday (May 20) at the Havelock City luxury apartment complex in Colombo.

Earlier, two women were also arrested in connection with the same incident, as investigations into the ownership and origin of the weapon continue.