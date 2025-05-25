New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters arrives in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on May 25, 2025 - 7:00 am

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand, Winston Peters, has arrived in Sri Lanka on an official visit.

He was received last night (May 24) at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake by Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arun Hemachandra.

This marks the first visit to Sri Lanka by a New Zealand Foreign Minister since 2013.

During his official visit, the Foreign Minister is scheduled to meet with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Prime Minister Dr Harini Amarasuriya, and Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath.

Winston Peters is expected to remain in the country until May 28, 2025.