Colombo hit by 12-hour water cut today for emergency maintenance

Posted by Editor on May 25, 2025 - 8:00 am

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board states that the water supply will be suspended for 12 hours, from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM today (May 25), in several areas of Colombo.

The interruption is due to emergency maintenance work at the Ambatale Water Treatment Plant.

Accordingly, the water supply will be disrupted in the following areas: Colombo 01 to Colombo 15, Kotte, Kaduwela, Battaramulla, Kolonnawa, Kotikawatta, Mulleriyawa, IDH, Maharagama, Dehiwala, Mount Lavinia, Ratmalana, and Moratuwa.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board urges all residents in the affected areas to store an adequate supply of water in advance and to use it sparingly.