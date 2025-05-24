Sri Lanka probing use of Rs. 22 Trillion obtained through loans

Posted by Editor on May 24, 2025 - 12:18 pm

Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, stated in the Parliament of Sri Lanka yesterday (May 23) that there is no record of how Rs. 22 trillion, obtained as loans by past governments, was used.

He said that this amount is not mentioned in any document or report, and that efforts are being made—together with the Auditor General and knowledgeable teams—to trace these funds, going back several decades.

Dr. Suriyapperuma made these remarks during the debate on the Foreign Loans (Repeal) Bill.

He further stated that the Auditor General has observed that this unaccounted amount clearly appears on the country’s balance sheet, highlighting how previous administrations managed public finances.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that if the funds had been properly accounted for, they should have appeared in the relevant reports.

He pointed out that if the loans had been audited appropriately and transparency maintained, the country would not be facing its current financial situation.

Dr. Suriyapperuma also mentioned that the present government has launched a program to investigate these missing funds, and that in some cases, it is necessary to review records going back several decades.

He said the program is being carried out in collaboration with the Auditor General and experienced personnel, adding that the country is now working to correct the wrongs committed by former politicians who borrowed without accountability while claiming to manage the nation.