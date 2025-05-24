Sri Lankan PM assures no land will be taken from people in North and East

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has assured that the government has no intention of taking over lands owned by people in the Northern and Eastern provinces.

She emphasized that the government is committed to returning land to rightful owners without delay.

The Prime Minister made these remarks during a special discussion held yesterday (May 23) at Committee Room No. 1 in Parliament. The meeting focused on resolving ongoing land ownership issues faced by residents in the North and East.

During the discussion, Members of Parliament from the two provinces voiced concern over long-standing public suspicion due to actions by past governments. They explained that many residents are unable to prove their ownership due to lack of proper documentation, and called for a clear and trustworthy process to address the issue. They also noted that in some cases, land has been wrongfully taken by others through fraudulent means. MPs expressed confidence that the current government would provide a fair solution.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya reaffirmed that land ownership will be granted only through a proper, legal process that restores public confidence. She stressed again that the government has no intention of taking land away from its rightful owners under any circumstances.

She instructed officials to engage in discussions with the public and all relevant stakeholders to find a suitable solution. The government will take necessary future steps based on these discussions, she said.

The meeting was attended by several key officials including Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Lands and Irrigation K.D. Lalkantha, Deputy Minister Susil Ranasinghe, Ministry Secretary D.P. Wickramasinghe, Additional Solicitor General Vikum De Abrew, Secretary to the Prime Minister Pradeep Saputhanthri, and officials from the Department of Land Registration, Department of Survey, and District Secretariats, along with public representatives from the North and East.