Malini Fonseka passes away

Posted by Editor on May 24, 2025 - 7:00 am

Malini Fonseka, who was honored with the title “Queen of Sri Lankan Cinema,” passed away early this morning (May 24) at the age of 78 while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

Born on April 30, 1947, in the Kelaniya area as Malini Senehelatha Fonseka, she later rose to prominence in Sinhala cinema under the name Malini Fonseka.

She began her acting career in 1963 through stage drama and entered the film industry in 1968 with the movie Punchi Baba.

Malini Fonseka’s career, which spanned over 70 years, made her one of the most respected and influential figures in Sri Lankan arts and cinema. She first gained national attention by winning Best Actress at the 1969 National State Drama Festival. Her fame in film grew quickly, earning her multiple Sarasaviya Best Actress Awards for roles in Hingana Kolla (1980), Aradhana (1982), and Yasa Isuru (1983).

In 1973, she received the award for Most Popular Actress and was later honored with numerous accolades including the Presidential, Sarasavi, OCIC, and Sumathi Awards, among others.

Her acting talents were notably showcased in outstanding films such as Nidhanaya, Bambaru Awith, Wekande Walawwa, Aaradana, and Ammawarune.

Internationally, she received a Special Jury Award at the Moscow International Film Festival in 1975 and another honor at the New Delhi Film Festival in 1977, becoming the first Sri Lankan actress to achieve such global recognition. In 2010, CNN named her one of Asia’s 25 Greatest Film Actors of All Time.

Malini Fonseka also entered politics in 2010 as a Member of Parliament, accepting the role in support of then-President Mahinda Rajapaksa. She served as a National List MP in the Sri Lankan Parliament until 2015.